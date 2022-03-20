ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,378 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 1.2% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after buying an additional 129,370 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 84,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 151.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $65.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.80. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

