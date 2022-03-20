Arweave Price Hits $32.64 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $47.02 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $32.64 or 0.00078750 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012202 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

