Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPU stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

