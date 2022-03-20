Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 34,548,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,607,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

