Asset Dedication LLC Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

3M stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.32. 7,692,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,305. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.29 and its 200-day moving average is $172.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.