Asset Dedication LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Cowen raised their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.51. 50,432,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,522,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

