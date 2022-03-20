Asset Dedication LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,761 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock worth $475,459,185. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $145.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,084,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,433,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

