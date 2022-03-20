Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 64,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $161.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,623,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,269,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.63. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

