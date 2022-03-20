AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

T stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

