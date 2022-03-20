AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in AT&T by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in AT&T by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 73,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 67,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of T opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.