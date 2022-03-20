Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) will post $4.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.47 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $16.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $17.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $214.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $182.21 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.92 and a 200 day moving average of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52,474 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

