Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $214.69. 6,126,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,091. The stock has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.92 and a 200-day moving average of $217.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

