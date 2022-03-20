Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $84,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $49,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,126,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.92 and its 200 day moving average is $217.80. The company has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.21 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

