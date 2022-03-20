AZEK (AZEK) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) is one of 20 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AZEK to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AZEK and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AZEK $1.18 billion $93.15 million 45.13 AZEK Competitors $2.45 billion $147.20 million 18.84

AZEK’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AZEK. AZEK is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AZEK and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZEK 8.13% 10.30% 6.85% AZEK Competitors 3.80% 1.98% 4.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of AZEK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AZEK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AZEK and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZEK 0 1 8 0 2.89 AZEK Competitors 115 659 779 38 2.47

AZEK presently has a consensus target price of $50.44, indicating a potential upside of 74.67%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.74%. Given AZEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AZEK is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

AZEK has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZEK’s rivals have a beta of 2.16, suggesting that their average share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AZEK beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

