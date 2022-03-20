Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.96. Baidu reported earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $9.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $14.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Baidu by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Baidu by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Baidu by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Baidu by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $149.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.95. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $267.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

