Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 43,572 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,572 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.35% of Dolby Laboratories worth $33,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 232.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 132,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 682,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLB opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.91. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $148,550.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,388 shares of company stock worth $3,610,862. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

