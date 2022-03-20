Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,131 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $48,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,277,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,287,005,000 after buying an additional 618,905 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 68,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 395,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,597 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.