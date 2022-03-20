Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645,503 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.65% of Clover Health Investments worth $28,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 999.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 725,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 606.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 705,532 shares during the period. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lee Shapiro bought 80,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLOV shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

CLOV opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

