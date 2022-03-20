Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 1,861,722 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 816.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,089,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861,722 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.86% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $48,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 59.6% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 74,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,369,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% during the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 59.42%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

