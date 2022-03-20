Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 2,638 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.15% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $548,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,306,000 after purchasing an additional 124,496 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $438,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $117.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.59. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $96.97 and a 1-year high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.91.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

