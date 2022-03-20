Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 66,684 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66,684 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.74% of Veeco Instruments worth $39,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 118.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after buying an additional 1,015,252 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 31.2% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,558,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 370,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 100.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 306,155 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth about $5,317,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 96.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 148,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

