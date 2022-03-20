Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,328,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,452 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.93% of Berkeley Lights worth $60,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLI stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $53.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLI. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair cut Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

