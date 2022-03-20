Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,057,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,143 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Infosys worth $77,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Infosys by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

