Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $13.87 Million Stock Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,530 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.07% of Butterfly Network worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,763,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,902,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 185.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 409,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

BFLY stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFLY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Larry Robbins bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $2,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,594 in the last three months. 42.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

