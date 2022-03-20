Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $16.90 Million Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580,215 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.74% of Burford Capital worth $16,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000.

BUR stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

