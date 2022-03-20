Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $27.37 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.12% of Waters worth $27,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Waters by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $338.14 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $264.88 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.82.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

