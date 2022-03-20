Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $35.91 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $35,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Medtronic by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $110.18 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

