Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $51.11 Million Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,573,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,365 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.27% of AbCellera Biologics worth $51,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of -1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $39.06.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault acquired 230,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

