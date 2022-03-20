Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $56.05 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $56,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,653,826. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average of $115.30. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

