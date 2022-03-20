Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $65.87 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.72% of IPG Photonics worth $65,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $226,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $119.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.91 and a 200-day moving average of $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.40. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

