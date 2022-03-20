Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $69.37 Million Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 729,990 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 78,287 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.09% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $69,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 27,459 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 237,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $96.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average is $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

