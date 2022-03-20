Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $51,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,387,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

