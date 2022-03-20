Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,783 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.03% of Benefitfocus worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 34,859 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BNFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Benefitfocus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

