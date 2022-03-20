Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $43,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

TROW stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day moving average of $185.86. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

