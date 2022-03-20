Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.43% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $15,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 101,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 2.31. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $50.56.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIX. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

