Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 1,442 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $45,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $238.92 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

