Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 172,072 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,072 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.76% of Cardlytics worth $60,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cardlytics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 181,266 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $376,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $67,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,388. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Cardlytics stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $145.00.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The company had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardlytics (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.