Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.29% of Q2 worth $58,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Q2 by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 119,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 92,632 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Q2 by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 117,919 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on QTWO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

QTWO stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average of $75.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $110.16.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Q2 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.