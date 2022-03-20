Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,653,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.22% of HUYA worth $53,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUYA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 1,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 411,793 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HUYA stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52.
HUYA Profile (Get Rating)
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUYA (HUYA)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.