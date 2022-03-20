Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,653,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.22% of HUYA worth $53,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUYA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 1,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 411,793 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52.

HUYA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.07.

HUYA Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

