Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,259,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,914,737 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.85% of Yatsen worth $17,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Yatsen by 71.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

Shares of YSG stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $470.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

