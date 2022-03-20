Baillie Gifford & Co. Takes Position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.33% of Expensify as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EXFY stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

