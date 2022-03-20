Baillie Gifford & Co. Takes Position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.33% of Expensify as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
EXFY stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $51.06.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
About Expensify (Get Rating)
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
