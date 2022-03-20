bAlpha Price Tops $14.53 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for approximately $14.53 or 0.00035720 BTC on popular exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $261,629.57 and approximately $342,682.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00035343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00107239 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

