Bangor Savings Bank Buys 1,026 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $128.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.