Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.25 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $155.67 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.82 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

