Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADM opened at $83.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

