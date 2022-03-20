Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,965 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Bank of America by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 24,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 649.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 303,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 262,980 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Bank of America by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 72,308,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,360,224. The stock has a market cap of $345.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

