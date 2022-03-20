Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,300 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBWI stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.39. 6,423,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,659,003. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

BBWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

