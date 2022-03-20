Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $174.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,324,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $459.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

