Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,185. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $49.48 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.