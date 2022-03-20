Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. 4,547,551 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

